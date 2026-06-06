NE states borrow Rs 19,563 crore in first three quarters of 2025-26, Assam tops with over half

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The eight Northeastern states borrowed from the open market an amount of Rs 19,563 crore in the first three quarters of the financial year (FY) 2025-26. Assam's share of borrowing was Rs 10,204, which was the highest among the eight NE states.

According to available information, Assam borrowed Rs 3,500 crore from the open market in the first quarter, Rs 4,804 crore in the second quarter and Rs 1,900 crore in the third quarter of FY 2025-26.

As for the other NE states, Arunachal Pradesh borrowed Rs 575 crore, Manipur Rs 1,650 crore, Meghalaya Rs 2,634 crore, Mizoram Rs 800 crore, Nagaland Rs 900 crore, Sikkim Rs 1,500 crore and Tripura borrowed Rs 1,300 crore in the first three quarters of FY 2025-26, i.e., from April 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025.

Among all the states in the country, Maharashtra borrowed the highest amount of Rs 99,000 crore from the open market in the first three quarters of 2025-26, while Arunachal's borrowing was the lowest at Rs 575 crore.

On the utilisation of borrowed funds, a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report said regarding Assam, "Borrowed funds should ideally be used to fund capital creation and developmental activities. Using borrowed funds for meeting current consumption and repayment of interest on outstanding loans is not a healthy trend."

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