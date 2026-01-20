NE youth are ready to lead India’s skilled workforce: Jayant Chaudhary

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary said, “IndiaSkills is not merely a competition; it is a celebration of excellence, discipline, and the dignity of work. The North-East has immense talent and aspiration, and this platform reflects our confidence that youth from this region are ready to lead India’s skilled workforce and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s growth.”

The Union Minister said this while inaugurating the IndiaSkills Regional Competition 2025–26 for the Northeast today at Gauhati University, where youth from eight states of the Northeast will be competing with each other across 26 skills.

IndiaSkills, India’s premier skilling championship, is being held in the Northeastern region for the first time, providing young talent from the region a valuable opportunity to participate in a national-level skills competition closer to home.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Jayant Chaudhary highlighted that the Prime Minister’s sustained focus on the Northeast—evident through frequent visits and policy prioritization—has created renewed confidence and opportunities for the region’s youth. He noted that initiatives such as IndiaSkills complement this vision by taking national platforms directly to young talent in the region.

The Union Minister also emphasized the growing importance of integrating skills with formal education in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, noting that closer alignment between education and skill development expands pathways for employability, entrepreneurship, and lifelong learning while making young people future-ready for a rapidly evolving economy.

The North East Regional Competition has drawn 162 competitors from all eight North-Eastern states, reflecting strong regional participation and diversity of talent. The competition spans a diverse range of contemporary and traditional skill areas, including Automobile Technology, Cloud Computing, Mobile Applications Development, Software and Web Technologies, Digital Interactive Media, Electronics, CNC Milling and Turning, Welding, Electrical Installations, Fashion Technology, Bakery and Patisserie, Hotel Reception, Restaurant Service, Health and Social Care, Retail Sales, and Visual Merchandising.

Also Read: Guwahati: India skills Northeast Competition Begins Today