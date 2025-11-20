Nearly 2,000 Don Bosco School Students Sing 'Mayabini' in Emotional Tribute to Zubeen Garg

The event took place in the presence of Principal Father Surjit Tigga, Vice Principal Brother Kirbasius Timpouin and Sister Jyoti. Teachers Mani Bhushan Choudhury, Amit Sinha, Manoj Das and Manoj Sinha were closely involved in the preparations and encouraged students throughout the rehearsals. Their combined efforts made the performance smooth and memorable.

The programme began with a short prayer for the artist offered by student Shibang Sing. Students N. Thajaleima and Gracy Gouri Barua then spoke briefly about Zubeen Garg’s life, his contributions to Assamese music and the emotional bond he shared with his listeners. Student Mysa Barbhuiya anchored the event with confidence.

Among others present were teachers Rumlee Bhattacharjee, Ratna Ghosh, Sharmila Biswas, Ankita Dev, Nayan Roy and Pulak Nath. Their presence and support added to the significance of the occasion.

The chorus performance stood as a simple yet strong expression of love for an artist whose voice has been part of every Assamese household. Even in his absence, Zubeen Garg’s songs continue to inspire and unite people, and the gathering at Don Bosco School was a clear reflection of that enduring connection.