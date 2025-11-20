PREPAK (PRO) Cadre Arrested in Manipur During Security Operations

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur conducted a targeted operation and arrested an active cadre of the proscribed PREPAK (PRO) outfit. The arrested cadre has been identified as 33-year-old Pukhrambam Diamond Singh. He is a resident of Bishnupur Awang Leikai Ward No.1 in Bishnupur district.
Officials reported that Singh was apprehended at the Tera Urak crossing checkpoint under the Bishnupur Police Station. He allegedly perpetrated several extortion activities targeting the general public, shopkeepers, and local traders in the Imphal East area. Security personnel also recovered a mobile phone from his possession, which is being examined for further leads.
The security forces have launched intense search operations and area domination drives across the vulnerable and fringe locations in different districts post-arrest. The operations are intended to prevent militant movement and safeguard civilians following the rising tensions.
Authorities added that the movement of essential supplies is not hampered. A total of 71 vehicles carrying essential commodities were escorted along National Highway 37 on Wednesday. To ensure the uninterrupted movement of goods and the safety of commuters, security agencies have made enhanced arrangements, including the deployment of convoys along sensitive routes.
With increased vigilance and continued operations, security forces continue in their efforts to stabilise the region and prevent any further unlawful activities linked to insurgent groups.