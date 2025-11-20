PREPAK (PRO) Cadre Arrested in Manipur During Security Operations

Officials reported that Singh was apprehended at the Tera Urak crossing checkpoint under the Bishnupur Police Station. He allegedly perpetrated several extortion activities targeting the general public, shopkeepers, and local traders in the Imphal East area. Security personnel also recovered a mobile phone from his possession, which is being examined for further leads.

The security forces have launched intense search operations and area domination drives across the vulnerable and fringe locations in different districts post-arrest. The operations are intended to prevent militant movement and safeguard civilians following the rising tensions.