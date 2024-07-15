NEET-UG row: National Testing Agency’s pleas seek transfer of cases to Supreme Court

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has filed a fresh batch of petitions seeking the transfer of pleas pending before the Rajasthan High Court related to the alleged NEET-UG paper leak to the Supreme Court.

The matter is listed before a bench presided over by CJI DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on July 15 (Monday), as per the causelist published on the website of the apex court.

Earlier on June 20, the top court had stayed the proceedings pending before various high courts of the country pertaining to alleged NEET-UG paper leak and had allowed the withdrawal of other transfer petitions filed by NTA seeking transfer of writ petitions pending before various high courts pertaining to the award of compensatory marks in view of its earlier order.

In an order passed on June 13, the Supreme Court decided to close the issue relating to the grant of grace marks in the NEET (UG) exam after NTA submitted that scorecards of 1,563 candidates, who were awarded compensatory marks on account of the loss of time, had been withdrawn and cancelled.

These candidates were given an option to appear in a re-test to be held on June 23 or may appear in counselling on the basis of actual marks obtained in the exam without normalisation.

The main batch of petitions, including pleas seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG exam, is coming up for hearing on July 18. (IANS)

