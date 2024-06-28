NEET-UG row: Supreme Court raises eyebrows over filing of plea by coaching institute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed reservations over the filing of a writ petition by a coaching institute alleging irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG examination. "What fundamental rights of yours are violated to enable you to maintain a writ petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution?" asked a vacation bench presided over by Justice Manoj Misra to the senior counsel representing Xylem Learning, a coaching institution providing assistance to NEET students. In response, senior advocate R. Basant submitted that individual students are also arrayed as petitioners to the instant plea filed before the apex court. The plea filed through advocate A. Karthik said that many students have not been provided with OMR answer sheets as per the information bulletin published by the National Testing Agency (NTA). "Students approached the NTA by sending email, whereas the NTA did not respond to those emails thereby depriving the students of seeing their answer sheets and comparing the same with the answer key to assess whether it has been evaluated correctly," it said. "Let this matter be connected with the pending batch of petitions," said the Bench, also comprising Justice S.V.N. Bhatti. "Shri Vardhman Kaushik has accepted notice on behalf of the NTA. He submits that similar matters are engaging the attention of this court and this matter be tagged with them," ordered the apex court. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday asserted that the government was committed to a fair investigation and ensuring strict punishment to the guilty in the instances of paper leaks. Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, President Murmu said, "Even earlier, we have witnessed many instances of paper leaks in different states. It is important that we rise above party politics and undertake concrete measures nationwide." Parliament has also enacted a strict law against unfair means in examinations, she added. (IANS)

