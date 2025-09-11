Nepal Protests: Death Toll Climbs To 30

Kathmandu: The death toll in the September 8 protest led by Gen-Z in Nepal has risen to 30, the Ministry of Health and Population announced on Wednesday evening. Issuing a release, the Health Ministry stated that 1,033 injuries have been recorded nationwide, out of which 713 injured individuals have already been discharged, while 55 were referred to other facilities for further treatment. Another 253 patients remain newly admitted.

The Civil Service Hospital in Kathmandu is currently handling the largest caseload, treating 436 people. The National Trauma Centre is caring for 161 patients, and Everest Hospital is treating 109. In all, 28 hospitals across the country are providing care to those affected, the ministry added. (ANI)

