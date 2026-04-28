NESO calls for an end to protracted crisis in Manipur

‘Time for all concerned to act with urgency, sincerity and accountability’

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) expressed concern over the frequent violence and casualties in Manipur, saying, “The continued failure to restore peace and normalcy reflects a deeply concerning lapse in governance and responsibility. The time has come for all concerned authorities to act with urgency, sincerity, and accountability.”

The chairman of NESO, Samuel B. Jyrwa, said, “At this critical juncture, the NESO finds it imperative to question the inability of the concerned state and central authorities to effectively intervene and bring an end to this protracted crisis, which has been ongoing for years.”

NESO called for immediate fair and transparent intervention to halt further escalation of violence. “It is imperative that justice is delivered without delay. Those responsible for perpetrating such heinous acts must be identified, held accountable and booked in accordance with the law in order to restore public confidence and uphold the rule of law,” Jywra said.

NESO further said, “These repeated acts of violence against unarmed civilians represent grave humanitarian concerns that strike at the core of human dignity, security and the fundamental right to live in peace. The continued unrest has inflicted immeasurable suffering on countless families and communities, leaving behind a trail of grief, fear and uncertainty. We appeal to all communities and stakeholders to exercise restraint, uphold the values of humanity and commit themselves to the path of peace. Violence can never be a solution; only dialogue and mutual respect can bring about lasting peace.”

NESO firmly believes that the restoration of peace in Manipur is not only a regional necessity but a moral imperative. The organisation reiterated its commitment to continue such efforts in the larger interests of peace, harmony and stability in the region.

NESO comprises regional organisations like the All Assam Students Union (AASU), Khasi Students Union (KSU), Garo Students Union (GSU), All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU), Naga Students Federation (NSF), All Manipur Students Union (AMSU), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and Twipra Students Federation (TSF).

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