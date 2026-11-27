Also seeks constitutional safeguards for indigenous people, besides keeping NE out of CAA purview

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In view of the influx of illegal immigrants, the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) has demanded Inner Line Permit for the entire north-eastern region. A resolution to this effect was adopted at the executive meeting of the student body held here on Thursday.

Chaired by NESO chairman Samuel B Jyrwa, the meeting demanded that the provision of obtaining special pass (or ILP) for domestic visitors under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873 be extended throughout the region.

Also, to help protect indigenous culture, land rights, and demographics, the influential student body demanded that the entire Northeast be kept out of the purview of the highly-contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

Further, as the region has become a transit point for Bangladeshis to enter India illegally before their onward journey to other parts of the country, the NESO demanded constitutional safeguard for all indigenous people of the Northeast.

Expressing serious concern over infiltration of religious extremists into the region from neighbouring Bangladesh, the NESO also demanded that the Government of India conduct a special operation in the region against them. The meeting called upon the authorities concerned to conduct special intensive revision of (SIR) of electoral roll in the Northeast, besides a National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the entire region. Currently, only Assam has an NRC.

Referring to China issuing stapled visas to residents of Arunachal Pradesh, the NESO demanded immediate withdrawal of the practice. They asked New Delhi to take up the matter with Beijing.

Expressing concern over the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, the executive meeting demanded that the Centre resolve the matter immediately by any means, including engaging with all the parties concerned.

The meeting also discussed the overall education scenario of the region. The student leaders noted that a large number of students from the region leave for other parts of the country every year for higher education, since many specialised courses are not available here. Hence, the NESO demanded that the Government of India set up a national-level artificial intelligence (AI) institute in the region.

Attended by representatives from the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), Naga Students' Federation (NSF), Khasi Students' Union (KSU), Garo Students' Union (GSU), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU), Tripura Students' Union (TSU), the meeting discussed also discussed the recent tension between Assam and Meghalaya over tourists, besides the Manipur situation and education scenario of the Northeast.

During the meeting, KSU leaders assured their AASU counterparts that visitors from Assam can contact them in case of any inconvenience in Meghalaya. They said they will try their best to solve the problem, if any.