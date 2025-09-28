Never Test Public Patience, Anger: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HC requested to form judicial panel to monitor Zubeen case

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma warned Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sarma and others not to test the public patience and anger. He asked them to rush to the CID by October 6 and tell the investigators everything in detail.

The Chief Minister said, "You cannot rid yourselves of the law by giving explanations on social media. If you are not guilty, you should come to the CID and tell the investigators everything in detail. Never try to obtain anticipatory bail from outside Assam. Come to the state and face the investigation. Never play with the patience of the mass. It is the law of the land that will decide the mode of your punishment. If you don't report to the CID by October 6, the Assam Police will find you out from wherever you are. Bringing all those embroiled in the incident to the law is my responsibility, and I'll perform this responsibility sincerely. I'm an integral part of the mass movement seeking justice for Zubeen. I'm not a separate entity."

The Chief Minister said that the CID had issued Lookout Notices to all the accused, and they would not be able to flee. He said that all bank accounts of Shyamkanu Mahanta have been frozen.

The Chief Minister said, "I've already written a letter to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court to form a judicial commission, to be headed by a sitting judge to oversee the investigation of the CID. I've also talked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. If need be, we'll hand over the case to the CBI."

The Chief Minister appealed to the public not to take the law into their own hands in the movement seeking justice for Zubeen Garg, as that might put hurdles before the investigators. "Some people are trying to create a Nepal-like situation in Assam. However, we can't allow Assam to be a second Nepal. This is Zubeen and Lachit Barphukan's Assam. We can't allow anti-government politics to germinate in the name of seeking justice for Zubeen. Such a move will hurt Zubeen's soul. I assure all of you that I will bring all the accused to the witness box. If we can't ensure justice for Zubeen, you can vote against us, but never try to bring a Nepal-like situation to Assam," he said.

Meanwhile, Zubeen’s wife Garima Saikia Garg and sister Palme Barthakur lodged an FIR with the CID today in connection with the singer’s death.

