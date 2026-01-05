New Bongaigaon Railway Workshop Records Key Upgrades

Bongaigaon: The New Bongaigaon (NBQ) Workshop of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) reported a series of infrastructure upgrades and operational improvements during December 2025, as part of efforts to modernise maintenance facilities and improve efficiency in rolling stock management.

The Carriage and Wagon (C&W) Workshop at NBQ was awarded the Rajbhasha Shield along with a cash prize of Rs 14,000 by the Ministry of Railways for its implementation of Rajbhasha in official work during 2024. Railway officials said the recognition reflects consistent efforts to use Hindi in day-to-day administrative and technical processes.

During the month, the workshop developed an indigenous test bench for DEMU DPC bogies. The facility allows traction motors to be tested before installation, enabling one-hour trial runs with monitoring of vibration levels and bearing temperatures. Officials said the system helps ensure accuracy while reducing dependence on external facilities, saving time and manpower.

The workshop also initiated mid-life rehabilitation (MLR) work on 25 LHB coaches. As a temporary measure, activities are being carried out at the old Coach Lifting Shop. A proposal for a dedicated MLR shed is under consideration to support rehabilitation work on a regular basis.

In another operational change, Periodic Overhaul (POH) activities for DEMU rakes were shifted from the old Wagon Paint Shop to a newly developed DEMU shed. The move is expected to improve workflow, safety conditions and productivity.

Railway officials said the developments at the New Bongaigaon Workshop form part of NFR’s ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure, improve maintenance practices and ensure safer and more reliable train operations in the region.