New Delhi: 8 killed, dozens injured in car explosion near Red Fort

PM takes stock of situation from Amit Shah

New Delhi: At least eight people were killed and dozens injured as a powerful explosion swept through parked cars near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, sending panic across the national capital and causing authorities in the Delhi-NCR area, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai to sound a high alert. The victims have been taken to LNJP Hospital.

Sources said the blast in a Hyundai i20 car is feared to have killed more than 8 people. The last owner of the car has been traced by police to Okhla, reports said.

The blast took place in the i20 car at 6.52 near the Red Fort Metro Station's gate no.1, leaving mangled bodies and wrecked cars scattered in the busy area. Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.

"The blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle that came to a halt at the Red Fort traffic signal. There were occupants in the car. The blast damaged cars nearby," Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha told reporters.

Minutes after the blast incident at Delhi's Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and received an update on the situation. According to government sources, PM Modi has taken stock of the situation.

Taking cognizance of the deadly explosion in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Police Commissioner and the Director of the Intelligence Bureau and directed a coordinated multiple agency investigation in the case.

In a telephonic conversation soon after the incident that led to multiple deaths following an explosion in a car near the Red Fort metro station, Shah spoke in detail with IB chief Tapan Deka and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and took stock of the situation.

He also directed a coordinated investigation involving the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and Delhi Police.

According to officials, all the concerned agencies have been asked to "conduct a thorough probe into the cause and nature of the explosion and to submit a detailed report at the earliest."

Sources said that a high alert has been issued for Delhi, Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, some blast-like sounds were heard, after which they received the information.

Around 24 people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening, when the area was milling with people. Videos shared by the Chandni Chowk traders' Association showed the magnitude of the blast. Eyewitnesses said body parts could be seen scattered in the area near the blast site. 6 cars, 2 e-rickshaws and one autorickshaw were gutted in the fire. A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged.

According to a report by NDTV, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has reached the area, and they have cordoned off the site of the explosion.

Reportedly, a number of ambulances have also been rushed to the site as the explosion has led to several injuries.

