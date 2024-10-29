New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party Slams Opposition for Slur on PM’s CJI Home Visit

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday hit out at the opposition for raising objection and questioning the impartiality of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud following PM Modi’s visit to the CJI’s house for Ganpati Puja.

In an interview to a newspaper CJI DY Chandrachud’s said that these visits are purely social and only pleasantries are exchanged, and no substantial discussions take place.

“Today the statement of the Chief justice of India which has come is a stinging response to those doubting unfortunately for the sake of petty politics drag in constitutional institutions and besmirch them by saying that just because Prime Minister visited Ganesh Puja or Ganesh Aarti at residence of CJI, there was a deal struck between them. When the same CJI attended the Iftar party of Manmohan Singh that time it was secular. This means their problem was with Ganesh Puja and therefore they started abusing and insulting CJI because he invited the PM to Ganesh Aarti. This much hatred they have for Ganesh Aarti and after that they have constantly abused the post of CJI...” Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Earlier on September 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the auspicious Ganesh Puja at the residence of Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud.

“Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health,” the PM had said in a post on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had questioned this interaction and said, “Look, it is Ganpati festival. How many people’s houses has the Prime Minister visited so far? I don’t have the information. Ganesh festival is celebrated in many places in Delhi, but the Prime Minister went to the Chief Justice’s house, and the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice together performed the Aarti.” (ANI)

