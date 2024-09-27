New Delhi: Government Hikes Wages for Workers

New Delhi: The government on Thursday announced to increase minimum wage rates by revising the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA), in a bid to help workers cope with the rising cost of living.

The move will support workers, particularly those in the unorganized sector. Workers engaged in various sectors, including building construction, loading and unloading, watch and ward, sweeping, cleaning, housekeeping, mining, and agriculture within central sphere establishments, will benefit from the revised wage rates.

The new wage rates will take effect from October 1. Last revision was done in April this year.

The minimum wage rates are categorized based on skill levels -unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled - as well as by geographical area-A, B, and C. (IANS)

