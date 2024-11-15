New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs Bans HNLC, Factions for 5 Years

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday declared the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations of Meghalaya as an unlawful association with immediate effect from November 16, 2024, for five years.

The move was taken considering the unlawful activities committed in the past by the HNLC which has been involved in such activities which are "prejudicial" to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

As per an MHA notification, issued earlier on Thursday announcing a ban on HNLC, the circumstances exist which render it necessary to declare the group along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as an unlawful association with immediate effect.

The action was taken in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 as the Central government thinks that the HNLC has declared objective for secession of areas in the State of Meghalaya, largely inhabited by Khasi and Jaintia tribes from India; and continued intimidation and bullying of the civilian population for extortion of funds for their organisation; as well as maintained links with other insurgent groups of the North Eastern region for carrying out acts of extortion and intimidation.

"The HNLC also indulged in forty-eight criminal cases, including several cases of explosion or planting of explosives in the state of Meghalaya, during the period from November 16, 2019, to June 30, 2024," read the notification.

During the period from November 16, 2019, to June 0, 2024, the notification mentioned, the arrest of seventy-three HNLC cadres surrendered, it mentioned.

The government of Meghalaya has also recommended for declaration of the HNLC as an unlawful association under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"The Central government is also of the opinion that the aforesaid activities of the HNLC are detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, and if these are not immediately curbed and controlled, the HNLC may regroup and rearm itself, expand its cadres, procure sophisticated weapons cause loss of lives of civilians and security forces and properties and thereby accelerate its anti-national activities," added the notification. (ANI)

