Meghalaya: HNLC Defies Meghalaya Government's Peace Talk Appeals, Maintains Silence

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) continues to defy Meghalaya government’s repeated appeals to resume peace talks. Insurgent group had abruptly halted negotiation process last year. They accused government of being insincere in addressing core demands.

On December 31 2023, HNLC’s top leadership formally announced withdrawal from peace process in joint letter to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Despite subsequent pleas from Meghalaya government insurgent group has maintained steadfast silence.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma recently offered glimmer of hope. He stated that government was open to considering HNLC’s demand for amnesty. He emphasized government’s commitment to addressing group’s concerns. Finding lasting solution is paramount, but noted that final decision rests with MHA.

"The Meghalaya government is dedicated to ensuring peace and addressing legitimate concerns of all stakeholders" Sangma said. "We are open to considering HNLC’s demand for amnesty as step towards resuming peace talks. However, ultimate decision lies with Ministry of Home Affairs."

Sangma’s statement has reignited optimism among peace advocates but HNLC remains conspicuously absent from dialogue. Group’s silence has dampened hopes for swift resolution to long-standing conflict in region. HNLC peace-talk interlocutor Sadon Blah hinted at potential reconsideration of peace process in light of government’s recent overture. However no concrete steps have followed. The Path to renewed negotiations remains uncertain. "HNLC is aware of government’s position but we have yet to see any substantive moves that would warrant return to negotiation table,"

Blah stated. "There is possibility of reconsideration but it depends on tangible actions from government." Ongoing impasse has left many in Meghalaya in state of uncertainty. HNLC's demands which include greater autonomy and recognition of rights of indigenous people remain central to any potential peace agreement. Government’s willingness to consider amnesty marks significant step.

The Meghalaya government continues to express commitment to peace and reconciliation Sangma has called for patience. He urged HNLC to return to dialogue process emphasizing need for mutual trust and understanding

"Our goal is to bring lasting peace to Meghalaya," Sangma said "We believe that through constructive dialogue we can address concerns of HNLC and work towards harmonious future for all."