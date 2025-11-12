New Delhi: Red Fort car blast stemmed from drive led by Maulvi Irfan

New Delhi: The probe into the Red Fort car blast has revealed that a major recruitment drive was launched in Jammu and Kashmir, which eventually led to the setting up of the Faridabad module in the NCR.

While the police have been able to largely ascertain that it was the Faridabad module that carried out the attack, the agencies have learnt that the recruitment drive was launched in Jammu and Kashmir.

The agencies say that Maulvi Irfan Ahmed, who was a paramedical at the GMC Srinagar, led the radicalisation drive.

Ahmed, who was also an Imam at a mosque in Nougat, remained in touch with all the students at the GMC Srinagar.?This explains why the module had so many doctors who were part of it.

Ahmed’s name cropped up after the Jammu and Kashmir police launched a probe into the Jaish-e-Mohammad module. There were posters of the outfit that had come up at Srinagar on October 27, which led the police to launch the probe.

The police started out by arresting three overground workers, who revealed the name of Ahmed.

Following this, the police were able to catch up to Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather and Zameer Ahanga, who were closely associated with the Maulvi. The police then got leads on Dr Muzammil, who was working at the Al Fatah University in Faridabad.

Links between the suspected bomber, Dr Umar, and the Maulvi have also come to light during the probe.

While the police have managed to bust a major module of the Jaish, which was planning attacks pan-India, they have also seized explosive material in massive quantities.

In one operation, 350 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized, while in another, the seizure amounted to 2,563 kg. This itself shows the kind of buildup that had taken place.

Officials say that the quantity of the explosives that had been stocked up clearly points towards the bigger agenda that the Jaish had. Irfan was hand-picked by Jaish as he was inspired by their ideology for long. He would regularly keep in touch with the younger generation and radicalise them. He would also urge them to join the outfit.

The agencies say that the Maulvi would use the videos of Jaish-e-Mohammad leaders to carry out his radicalisation drive. It was a well-oiled network, a police official said.

Irfan would lead the drive while Uber and Muzammil would take the agenda beyond Jammu and Kashmir. (IANS)

