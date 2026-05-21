New Emergency Landing Facility Planned on NH-27 in Nalbari District, Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The central government has planned to develop another ELF (Emergency Landing Facility) on the national highway, now in the Nalbari district in lower Assam. The first such ELF developed in the state was on a National Highway stretch in the Moran Bypass. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated that ELF in February of this year.

According to sources, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will develop a five-km stretch of the NH-27 from Tihu to Madhapur in the Nalbari district for an ELF. The NHAI will develop the existing four-lane stretch from Tihu to Madhapur on the highway, complying with ELF norms. Now, the NHAI is planning to make the entire stretch a no-construction zone within a certain radius from the proposed ELF site.

Nalbari District Commissioner Nibedan Das Patowary held a meeting with various stakeholders on May 19 regarding the proposed ELF. Speaking to The Sentinel, Patowary said, “NHAI wants to make the site of the ELF a no-construction zone. We need to be aware of the conditions requiring a no-construction zone and the prohibitions the locals will have to abide by. In yesterday’s meeting, we had a preliminary discussion. We need to delve deep into the matter in consultation with the NHAI and other concerned parties.”

The stretch of NH-27 chosen by the central government for the ELF is straight, suitable for the emergency landing of aircraft.

On February 14 this year, the Prime Minister himself landed from an aircraft on the ELF on the Moran Bypass. Several other aircraft also landed on the ELF that day.

After the inauguration of the Moran ELF, the prime minister wrote on his X handle, “It is a matter of immense pride that the Northeast gets an emergency landing facility. From a strategic point of view and during times of national disasters, this facility is of great importance.”

Also Read: PM Modi Inaugurates Northeast’s First Emergency Landing Facility