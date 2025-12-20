New Guwahati Airport Terminal Inugurated, PM Modi Receives Grand Public Reception

Guwahati: Upon arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand and enthusiastic welcome, making it a landmark day for the infrastructure and heritage of Assam as well. The Prime Minister, soon after landing in Guwahati, unveiled the newly renovated terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI), named as one of the landmark projects for making Guwahati an aviation gateway for Southeast Asia.
In addition to the airport opening, Prime Minister Modi has also unveiled a statue of 28 feet tall ‘Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi,’ who is the legendary freedom fighter of Assam and former Chief Minister, which was sculpted by the son of the renowned sculptor Ram Sutar.
The Prime Minister was received with colourful cultural performances by various communities in Assam, which depicted the cultural richness and diversity of Assam. The festive ambience was testimony to the cultural vitality of Assam and its people's emotional connection with the Prime Minister.
Following the inauguration events, PM Modi will attend a roadshow from the airport to Basistha, where he will meet the BJP supporters at the state office of the party. It is expected that over one lakh people will be present to greet the Prime Minister at the roadshow.
The inaugural ceremonies were attended by the Governor of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, and other dignitaries of the country. Noted industrialist Gautam Adani was also there to attend these prestigious ceremonies.
The dignitaries were warmly welcomed by being presented with the traditional gamusa as well as a gold and natural colours embedded portrait of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi made with the golden thread of Assam, muga.
This visit of the PM highlights the importance given by the Union Government to infrastructure development, promoting cultural heritage, as well as the importance of the state of Assam in the entire region,” the official explained.