New Guwahati Airport Terminal Inugurated, PM Modi Receives Grand Public Reception

Guwahati: Upon arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand and enthusiastic welcome, making it a landmark day for the infrastructure and heritage of Assam as well. The Prime Minister, soon after landing in Guwahati, unveiled the newly renovated terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI), named as one of the landmark projects for making Guwahati an aviation gateway for Southeast Asia.

In addition to the airport opening, Prime Minister Modi has also unveiled a statue of 28 feet tall ‘Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi,’ who is the legendary freedom fighter of Assam and former Chief Minister, which was sculpted by the son of the renowned sculptor Ram Sutar.

The Prime Minister was received with colourful cultural performances by various communities in Assam, which depicted the cultural richness and diversity of Assam. The festive ambience was testimony to the cultural vitality of Assam and its people's emotional connection with the Prime Minister.