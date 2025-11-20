Farmers hit as Sootea agriculture office remains closed over lack of staff

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The agriculture office of Sootea which is meant to provide guidance and assistance to the poor farmers has remained closed due to shortage of employees. According to information, Manash Jyoti Saikia, who was placed at the agriculture office, Sootea, as an Agriculture Officer, was transferred to Jorhat a year ago. In place of appointing another agriculture officer at the office, an assistant agriculture officer who had been posted at Nagsankar agriculture office was given the additional charge of Sootea office. But he too got a promotional transfer to Kaliabor under Nagaon district. Since then, both the offices of Nagsankar and Sootea have been managed and run by the District Agriculture Officer, Biswanath.

An employee with the surname Barua used to open the Sootea office of agriculture. But he was transferred to Nagaon a few days back after which the office of Sootea remained completely closed. The farmers of the area have urged the State Government and departments concerned to take up the issue and address it at the earliest.

