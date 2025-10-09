Newly Elected BTC Members Sworn In at Oath-Taking Ceremony in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar: The newly elected members of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) were officially sworn in today during an oath-taking ceremony held at the BTC Legislative Assembly in Kokrajhar.

The ceremony, conducted in a solemn yet celebratory atmosphere, marked the beginning of a new term for the council that governs the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Senior officials, political leaders, and dignitaries from across the region were present to witness the event.

The newly sworn-in members pledged to uphold the Constitution and work for peace, development, and inclusive progress in the Bodoland region.

With this ceremony, the BTC enters a new phase of governance, as leaders emphasized collaboration and commitment toward fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Bodoland.