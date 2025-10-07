BTC Legislative Assembly Session to Convene on October 9 in Kokrajhar

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has officially summoned the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Legislative Assembly to convene at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The session will take place at the Council Assembly House, Bodofa Nwgwr, Kokrajhar.

The Governor issued the order under clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, empowering him to summon the Legislative Assembly from time to time. The upcoming session is expected to discuss crucial administrative, developmental, and policy matters concerning the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The announcement follows the formation of a new BTC government under Chief Executive Member (CEM) Hagrama Mohilary, who assumed office on October 5 after the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) secured a decisive victory in the council elections.

The BPF won 28 of the 40 seats, reclaiming control of the autonomous body that governs the BTR comprising the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri.

During the swearing-in ceremony held at the Bodoland Secretariat Field amid persistent rain, former minister Rihon Daimary was sworn in as Deputy CEM. The event was attended by Governor Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several cabinet ministers, and Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Manikya Debbarma, underscoring the political significance of the new BTC administration.