NF Railway Adds 42 New Train Stoppages across Assam and West Bengal

Guwahati: In a major step taken to improve passenger convenience and regional connectivity, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has introduced 42 additional train stoppages at several stations across Assam and West Bengal.

This move aims at improving train accessibility for passengers in semi-urban and rural areas initiating a better connectivity to major train services.

According to the NF Railway, 32 halts have been added to 23 trains in Assam. They include the Brahmaputra Mail, Kamrup Express, North East Express, Kanchanjunga Express, and Avadh Assam Express. The prominent train stations benefitting from additional stops include Diphu, Goalpara Town, Kokrajhar, and New Haflong.

10 new stoppages have been provided to eight trains in West Bengal, including the Kanchan Kanya Express, with halts at stations such as Kumedpur, Old Malda, and Kanki. Rail connectivity is expected to strengthen across North Bengal following these changes. The additional halts aim to make long-distance trains more accessible to passengers from smaller towns and semi-urban areas, reducing dependence on major junctions.

The NF Railway authorities are of the view that these initiatives will benefit daily commuters, students, working professionals, traders, and patients by providing easier access to education, employment, business, and medical facilities.

The new additional stops apply to several important long-distance and regional trains, allowing all passengers to board at stations previously skipped.

Furthermore, enhanced rail connectivity has contributed to boosting local economic activity and tourism while helping to reduce congestion at major stations, resulting in smoother passenger movement and improved operational efficiency.

NF Railway officials noted that these changes are part of a broader effort to strengthen regional connectivity, reduce travel inconvenience, and support local communities. Officials also stated that easier rail access will help in the promotion of economic and social growth in the less-connected areas.

The Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed to strengthen rail network and upgrade passenger services across the region.