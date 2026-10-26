NGT Fines KAAC Rs 25,000 Over Absence in Daldali Forest Encroachment Case

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) Eastern Zone Bench, Kolkata, has slapped Rs 25,000 as cost on KAAC (Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council) for failing to appear before the bench despite the service of notice in the case relating to the alleged encroachment in the Daldali Reserve Forest in the hill district. The coram comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial Member) and expert members Dr A Senthil Vel and Ishwar Singh also directed the KAAC Principal Secretary to appear personally before it on the next date of hearing on December 11, 2026.

On September 2, 2026, the coram’s notice was served to the KAAC through the deputy commissioner of the hill district. However, none appeared for the KAAC. The coram observed that the proceedings before the Tribunal cannot be treated as part of adversarial civil litigation, where “the KAAC may opt out to remain absent and suffer ex-parte proceedings.” On the other hand, the KAAC is under constitutional and statutory obligations to ensure compliance with environmental norms, and it has to ensure the submission of its reply/response with relevant details, in addition to its representation through a duly authorized representative/counsellor before the Tribunal.

The coram further said that non-appearance of the KAAC has the effect of causing unnecessary adjournment and delaying appropriate resolution of the environmental issues involved in the case. “In the facts and circumstances of the case, KAAC is ordered to pay costs of Rs. 25,000 each for inconvenience and delay caused and is granted one more opportunity to file its response within one month,” the coram said.

The Coram said, “We consider the personal appearance of the Principal Secretary, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Assam, to be essential for assisting this Tribunal in just and proper adjudication of the questions involved in the case, and accordingly he is directed to remain present before this Tribunal on the next date of hearing physically or through V.C. with relevant record.”

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