Assam: KAAC Education Dept conducts block-level events competition

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Education Department on Thursday conducted a series of block-level competitions encompassing art, quizzes, and oratory, as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, 2026 initiative. This initiative was implemented across 16 Higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination centres throughout the Karbi Anglong district.

The grand educational competition held at Howraghat Higher Secondary School attracted participants from various feeder institutions associated with the HSLC examination centre. Competing schools included Howraghat HS School, Beloguri HS School, and Howraghat MP SHRI Howraghat English Medium High School.

The block-level events were executed at various schools including Rengbonghom HS School, Diphu, DAV HS School, Diphu, Diphu Govt Boys’ HS School, Dhansiri High School, Mohongdujua High School, Bakaliaghat HS School, PM SHRI Jeng Rongpi English HS School, PM SHRI Jin Baba Hindi HS School, Chokihola HS School, Deithor HS School, PM SHRI Dilai High School, Balipathar Tiniali HS School, Howraghat HS School, Dokmoka HS School, and PM SHRI Parakhowa HS School.

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