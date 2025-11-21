NHAI Collects ₹500.8 Crore from Assam’s Ten Toll Plazas in 2024: Transparency Under Scrutiny

Guwahati: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has reported a staggering ₹500.8 crore toll tax collection from ten toll plazas across Assam during the year 2024. This figure was revealed in an RTI reply, highlighting the significant mobilisation of toll revenue from the state’s highways. The recently commissioned Telipara Toll Plaza alone collected ₹2.46 crore within 24 days of its operation, underscoring the surging income from these transport corridors.

However, the large sum has prompted concerns about sudden spikes in revenue, with reports revealing possible discrepancies in data reporting. The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has since initiated an investigation into these irregularities following a formal complaint. Officials have acknowledged earlier errors in toll collection data and assured the public of improved transparency and accuracy in forthcoming reports.

The toll collections form a key part of Assam’s infrastructure financing, supporting the maintenance and expansion of vital highway networks. These highways are essential for boosting connectivity and economic growth across the northeastern region. As such, the NHAI’s management of toll revenues remains under strong public and regulatory scrutiny to ensure accountability and trust.

While the ongoing probe continues, authorities emphasise their commitment to data integrity and efficient toll administration. The revelations present an opportunity for refining reporting standards and enhancing public engagement on toll governance.

Together, these developments mark a critical juncture in Assam’s transport infrastructure management, signalling an increased emphasis on transparency, vigilance, and sustainable development for the years ahead.