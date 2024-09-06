Mizoram Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 1.51 Crore, Two Held

Aizawl: Police seized 2.55 kg of heroin and 5.74 kg of methamphetamine worth Rs 1.51 crore from the Zokhawthar area in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

Police also arrested two persons in connection with the case.

Lalbiakthanga Khiangte IGP (Law and Order) of Mizoram police said on September 2 night, Zokhawthar Police Station team, while conducting random checking at the outskirts of New Hruaikawn Village, halted one vehicle bearing registration number MZ-01AA-3824 plying from Bulfekzawl towards Champhai on suspicious ground.

“On conducting thorough checking of the said vehicle, they recovered and seized 2.557 kg (220 soap cases) of heroin with an estimated value of Rs 7,671,000 and 5.742 kg (50500 tablets) of methamphetamine with an estimated value of Rs 7,464,600 from the possession of two persons,” Lalbiakthanga Khiangte said.

The senior police official also said that, police arrested two persons, and they were identified as David Rosangliana (30 years old) and Lawmsangzuala (27 years old). Zokhawthar Police Station Case No. 80/24 dated 03.09.2024 u/s 21(c)/22(c)/25/29 ND&PS Act was for further legal action and investigation on backward and forward linkages.

Also Read: Mizoram Police Crack Major Drug Smuggling Ring, Seize Heroin and Meth Worth Rs 1.5 Crore; 2 Arrested

Also Watch: