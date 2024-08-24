NHIDCL Re-Awards Construction of 19.18-Km National Highway Stretch in Upper Assam to New Contractors

GUWAHATI: Finally, the NHIDCL (National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.), New Delhi, re-awarded the four-lane stretch of national highway from the end of Moran Bypass to Bogibeel Junction in upper Assam. In 2023, NHIDCL had to terminate its contract awarded to M/s Manoranjan Brahma due to the slow progress of work in this stretch, where the construction came to a grinding halt.

The length of the stretch from the end of Moran Bypass to Bogibeel Junction is 19.18 km. According to the schedule, the construction of this was to be completed by December 2021, but the physical progress of the stretch was around 66 percent as of August 2023.

After the termination of the award, NHIDCL invited fresh tenders for the remaining works on the stretch. After the evaluation of the bids, NHIDCL awarded the remaining works to two construction companies: M/s Mohan Lal Jain (package 1: road works and toll plaza) and Mehta Construction Company (package 2: structures) recently.

According to the tender, these two companies need to complete the remaining work in six months.

The total project cost (TPC) of the entire 19.18-km stretch is Rs 330.30 crore.

