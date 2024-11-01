NHIDCL Re-Awards Two National Highway Packages in Upper Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Finally, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) has re-awarded two four-lane national highway projects in Upper Assam. One of the stretches is from Jhanji to Demow, and the second is from the end of the Moran bypass to Bogibeel Junction near Lepetkatta.

The 44.08 km stretch from Jhanji to Demow is scheduled to be completed by October 2025, and the date of completion for the second stretch, from the end of the Moran bypass to Bogibeel Junction, is March 2025.

The tardy progress of work on the stretches from Jorhat to Dibrugarh has always been in the eye of a storm. The two stretches are in this section of the ongoing four-lane highway. Earlier, the contract with a few firms was terminated due to lethargic work progress here. NHIDCL was forced to re-tender the balance work on these two stretches.

The balance work on the Jhanji-Demow stretch has been re-awarded to four construction firms. The first firm now awarded the work is Regal Enterprises, the second is Bharat Vanijya Eastern Pvt Ltd, the third is Kaushal Sharma, and the fourth is Bharadwaj Unibuild Pvt Ltd. The appointment date for starting work has already been allotted to the four firms.

All four firms have been directed by NHIDCL to complete their respective works within one year from the appointment date.

Re-tender was called for the balance work on the 19.20 km stretch from the end of Moran bypass to Bogibeel Junction, and two firms were awarded the balance work recently. One of the firms is Mohan Lal Jain, and the other is Mehta Construction Company. The two firms have also been issued the appointment date and the completion period fixed as March 2025.

Recently, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had assured Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi that he will personally monitor the National Highway works presently under construction in the state. Gadkari had chaired a meeting regarding the ongoing projects in several NE states, including Assam. During the discussion, work on the Jorhat-Dibrugarh stretch of the project came under close scrutiny.

Also read: Social Organizations in Biswanath Chariali Block Road to Protest NHIDCL's Failure to Complete Highway Projects