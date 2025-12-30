NHRC Seeks Report on Racial Killing of Tripura Student in Dehradun

Guwahati: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Dehradun District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police over the alleged racially motivated killing of a student from Tripura in Uttarakhand’s capital. The commission has directed the authorities to submit a detailed action taken report within seven days.

The NHRC has also asked that copies of the proceedings be sent to the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police. In its order, the commission directed the state authorities to ensure the safety and security of students from the North Eastern region across Uttarakhand.

The case relates to the death of 24-year-old Anjel Chakma, a final-year MBA student at a private university in Dehradun. He was allegedly attacked by a group of youths on December 9 and remained hospitalised for 17 days before succumbing to his injuries on December 26. Reports suggest that knives and blunt objects were used in the assault.

According to Anjel’s father, who is a Border Security Force jawan currently posted in Manipur, the attack took place when Anjel tried to protect his younger brother from abuse. The attackers allegedly hurled racial slurs at the brothers, calling them “Chinese” and “Chinese momo.” When Anjel objected and said that he was an Indian citizen, he was allegedly assaulted.

Taking cognisance of the complaint under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, an NHRC bench observed that the incident appeared to be racially motivated and involved serious allegations of discrimination against a student from the North-East. The commission noted that such acts, if proven, amount to a violation of the victim’s right to life, dignity and equality.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured the victim’s family of strict action against those responsible. The incident has drawn strong reactions from political leaders and civil society, with growing calls for stronger measures to prevent hate crimes and ensure the safety of people from the North-Eastern states studying or working outside the region.