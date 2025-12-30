AJYCP Stages Protest in Nagaon, Demands Land and Political Rights for Indigenous People

Nagaon: In a major call to safeguard the land and political rights of indigenous communities in Assam, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged massive protests in Nagaon district on December 29.

The demonstrations focused on indigenous rights of the people of Karbi Anglong and other tribal-majority regions, and drew thousands of participants across central Assam.

The protests were reportedly organized jointly by the AJYCP units from Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai, Kaliabor, Golaghat, Bokakhat, and neighboring districts. The protest march began at the playground of Dawson Higher Secondary School and proceeded through the heart of Nagaon town, culminating near the office of the District Commissioner.

Demonstrating their strong resistance, protesters shouted powerful slogans like “No more dominance of outsiders in Assam”, “Protect land rights of indigenous people”, and “Punish those who incite hatred against Karbi communities”.

The demonstrators turned the streets of Nagaon into a sea of voices demanding justice and constitutional safeguards for the people of Karbi Anglong and other tribal-majority regions.