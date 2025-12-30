AJYCP Stages Protest in Nagaon, Demands Land and Political Rights for Indigenous People

Nagaon: In a major call to safeguard the land and political rights of indigenous communities in Assam, the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged massive protests in Nagaon district on December 29.
The demonstrations focused on indigenous rights of the people of Karbi Anglong and other tribal-majority regions, and drew thousands of participants across central Assam.
The protests were reportedly organized jointly by the AJYCP units from Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai, Kaliabor, Golaghat, Bokakhat, and neighboring districts. The protest march began at the playground of Dawson Higher Secondary School and proceeded through the heart of Nagaon town, culminating near the office of the District Commissioner.
Demonstrating their strong resistance, protesters shouted powerful slogans like “No more dominance of outsiders in Assam”, “Protect land rights of indigenous people”, and “Punish those who incite hatred against Karbi communities”.
The demonstrators turned the streets of Nagaon into a sea of voices demanding justice and constitutional safeguards for the people of Karbi Anglong and other tribal-majority regions.
On the other hand, the protestors also raised demands for the implementation of dual citizenship and an inter-state permit system to regulate migration and protect local identity.
The rally was led by senior leaders from AJYCP’s central committee, along with presidents and general secretaries of the participating district units. The event witnessed the participation of thousands of members and supporters. This reflected the growing concern over indigenous rights and demographic changes in the state.
At the conclusion of the rally, AJYCP representatives submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam through the District Commissioner (DC), reiterating their core demands and urging immediate government action.
This protest marks a major moment in Assam’s ongoing dialogue on identity, land and political representation, issues that continue to shape the state’s future.
Notably, West Karbi Anglong witnessed widespread violence as two persons were killed following clashes that broke out with police personnel. Agitators from the Karbi community had been on a hunger strike for 15 days, demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers, from the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) lands. However, as of now, the situation is under control with no reports of fresh violence.