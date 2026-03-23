NIA Arrests Ukrainian, US Nationals Over Alleged Myanmar Militant Training

A complex investigation by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has brought to light alleged links between foreign nationals and covert activities tied to Myanmar's ongoing armed conflict, raising questions about the reach of intelligence operations in South and Southeast Asia.
The NIA reportedly arrested a group of Ukrainian citizens along with a US national in connection with the case. Ukraine has strongly denied all accusations, calling them baseless.
The claims in this article are drawn from a report by India Narrative and have not been independently verified. Washington has declined to comment, and no official confirmation has been provided by US authorities.
Also Read: Drugs seized near Mizoram-Myanmar border
According to the India Narrative report, investigators believe the suspects entered India on standard tourist visas before illegally travelling to Mizoram and crossing into Myanmar through unofficial border routes.
The individuals face charges of violating movement and border regulations. More seriously, they are accused of training armed groups in Myanmar in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) — including their assembly, deployment, and application in electronic warfare.
The NIA suspects the arrested individuals are not acting alone. The agency has pointed to a broader pattern, noting that 14 Ukrainian nationals entered India at various times and travelled to Mizoram without the required permits.
Open-source analysis cited in the report suggests that some of the detainees may have connections to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR), though these findings remain unconfirmed by official sources.
Two individuals have been identified in the report.
Ivan Sukmanovsky is reportedly linked through leaked data to a Ukrainian military unit said to have electronic warfare and reconnaissance capabilities.
Marian Stefankiv is reportedly connected to a unit called "Aratta," described in the report as specialising in assault, sabotage, reconnaissance, and the use of unmanned systems in modern warfare. In a past interview, Stefankiv reportedly said he began training in UAV operations immediately after joining the unit in 2014.
Ukrainian authorities have rejected the allegations in full, stating they are incompatible with the country's official policy.
Kyiv has specifically denied that its nationals were involved in training militant groups in Myanmar or supplying them with drone technology.
The report frames the case within what it describes as the internationalisation of Ukraine's war experience — the idea that expertise developed in Ukraine's conflict with Russia is finding application in other conflict zones.
It also claims, without independent verification, that Ukrainian intelligence agencies have previously been linked to activities involving armed groups in Mali and Sudan — allegations that remain disputed and contested.
The case continues to draw attention to the increasingly blurred lines between regional conflicts, intelligence operations, and the global spread of drone warfare capabilities. Investigations are ongoing.