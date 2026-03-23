A complex investigation by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has brought to light alleged links between foreign nationals and covert activities tied to Myanmar's ongoing armed conflict, raising questions about the reach of intelligence operations in South and Southeast Asia.

The NIA reportedly arrested a group of Ukrainian citizens along with a US national in connection with the case. Ukraine has strongly denied all accusations, calling them baseless.

The claims in this article are drawn from a report by India Narrative and have not been independently verified. Washington has declined to comment, and no official confirmation has been provided by US authorities.

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