NIA Arrests Ninth Accused in Delhi Red Fort Blast Case

The agency said that Yasir was arrested in New Delhi after a prolonged surveillance and intelligence gathering. He has been charged under severe sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967(UAPA) and other relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI, which show the gravity of the crime he is alleged to have committed.

As a follow-through on their investigation, the NIA, in coordination with central and state governments, has carried out extensive search operations in various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. The search operations have resulted in the seizure of digital gadgets, documents, and other incriminating material, which are currently being analysed to identify communication and financial networks and other terror connections linked to this blast.

The agency reiterated its firm commitment to dismantling the terror modules and pursuing those who took part in the attack. Shockwaves had rippled through the nation with the blast in the Red Fort blast attack, prompting greater security and a crackdown against extremist groups suspected of conducting such attacks in urban areas.