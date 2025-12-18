School Transport Safety Issues Flagged by Police in Sivasagar

Sivasagar: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sivasagar, has written to the Inspector of Schools, Sivasagar drawing attention to the manner in which school buses are being operated. In the letter, the SSP pointed out that several vehicles are not complying with basic requirements under the Motor Vehicles Act.
Police officials said many school buses are not painted in the prescribed yellow colour and do not carry clear “SCHOOL BUS” markings. As a result, these vehicles are often not easily identifiable on the road, particularly during peak traffic hours.
Overcrowding has been observed in a number of cases. Buses were found carrying students beyond their approved capacity, with children forced to stand inside. Officials said this posed a serious risk, especially during sudden braking or in the event of an accident.
The police have also expressed concern over the use of tempos and other unauthorised vehicles for transporting children. Such vehicles, officials said, lack safety arrangements and are frequently seen operating on busy roads.
In view of the situation, the SSP has requested the Inspector of Schools to issue necessary instructions to all schools and educational institutions to ensure compliance with safety norms. Schools have been asked to properly identify their transport vehicles and ensure that overcrowding does not take place.
Police have further suggested that school authorities take up the issue with parents and guardians and discourage the use of unsafe modes of transport for children.
Officials said the matter would need attention from the education department and school management as well, adding that student safety should not be compromised under any circumstances.