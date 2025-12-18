School Transport Safety Issues Flagged by Police in Sivasagar

Sivasagar: The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sivasagar, has written to the Inspector of Schools, Sivasagar drawing attention to the manner in which school buses are being operated. In the letter, the SSP pointed out that several vehicles are not complying with basic requirements under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police officials said many school buses are not painted in the prescribed yellow colour and do not carry clear “SCHOOL BUS” markings. As a result, these vehicles are often not easily identifiable on the road, particularly during peak traffic hours.

Overcrowding has been observed in a number of cases. Buses were found carrying students beyond their approved capacity, with children forced to stand inside. Officials said this posed a serious risk, especially during sudden braking or in the event of an accident.