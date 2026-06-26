Tripura CM Manik Saha stresses Sustainable Water Resource Management

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha stressed the need for a sustainable project to ensure a regular water supply in Agartala and other parts of the state. He was speaking on the proposal to bring water from the Gomati River while keeping in view the future needs of the capital city. Addressing a high-level meeting, he underscored the importance of adopting a mission-mode approach to ensure future water security.

Kiran Gitte, Secretary to the Department of Good Governance, delivered a detailed presentation highlighting the current and future drinking water requirements of the capital city, the limitations of the existing facilities, and various other aspects of the proposed long-term water supply project centred on the Gomati River.

He said a significant portion of Agartala's current water supply depends on groundwater sources. With rapid population growth, increasing urbanisation, and recurring water shortages during the dry season, the need for a sustainable surface water-based supply system has become increasingly important. Gitte also presented a proposed framework for drawing water from the Maharani Barrage area in Udaipur under Gomati district, along with plans for pipeline networks, reservoirs, and water treatment infrastructure.

The Chief Minister reviewed the proposal in detail and stated that planning should not be limited to Agartala's present requirements alone. He stressed the need to formulate comprehensive strategies to meet the future drinking water demands of the entire state through effective water resource management.

"We must work in mission mode and move forward with a far-sighted vision," Dr Saha said. He also emphasised the importance of reducing water wastage and finding effective ways to utilise water resources that are currently being lost or underutilised. Additionally, he highlighted the need for rainwater harvesting and conservation during the monsoon season to ensure adequate availability during periods of scarcity.

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