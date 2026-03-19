NIA Files Charges Against Three PLA Cadres in Manipur Assam Rifles Ambush

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three cadres of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) in connection with the ambush of an Assam Rifles truck in Manipur last year, in which two paramilitary personnel were killed and five others severely injured.
The charge sheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Imphal on Wednesday.
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The three accused — all residents of Manipur — have been identified as Thongram Sadananda Singh (also known as Ngachik or Purakpa), Khundongbam Oji Meitei (aka Keilal), and Irengbam Jugindra Meitei (aka Jugin Meitei).
All three were previously arrested by law enforcement agencies and are now formally charged under multiple laws, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The attack on a 33 Assam Rifles truck took place at Nambol Sabal Leikai in the Bishnupur district of Manipur in September 2025.
According to the NIA, PLA cadres armed with prohibited firearms and explosive substances gathered at the Nambol Sabal Leikai crossing on the day of the attack and ambushed the vehicle. The assault damaged the truck, killed two Assam Rifles personnel, and left five others with severe injuries.
The NIA stated that the attack was carried out as part of a conspiracy to create terror among civilians and wage war against the Government of India with the intent of destabilising the country.
The NIA assumed charge of the investigation from local police in November 2025 and confirmed that its probe is still ongoing.
Further developments in the case are expected as the agency continues to examine the broader network behind the attack.