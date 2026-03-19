NIA Files Charges Against Three PLA Cadres in Manipur Assam Rifles Ambush

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against three cadres of the proscribed People's Liberation Army (PLA) in connection with the ambush of an Assam Rifles truck in Manipur last year, in which two paramilitary personnel were killed and five others severely injured.

The charge sheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Imphal on Wednesday.

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