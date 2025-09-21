Manipur: Biren Singh visits injured Assam Rifles personnel at RIMS after Bishnupur ambush

IMPHAL: Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday visited the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal to meet five Assam Rifles personnel undergoing treatment after being injured in a terrorist ambush in Bishnupur.

According to officials, a vehicle-based column of the 33 Assam Rifles was ambushed by unidentified terrorists around 5.50 pm on Friday at Nambol Sabal Leikai along National Highway 2. The troops were moving through a heavily built-up area when the attack took place. Two personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed, while five others sustained injuries.

According to a statement by Defence PRO Guwahati, the injured personnel were evacuated to RIMS and were stable. Search operations have been launched to trace the attackers. So far, no group has claimed responsibility.

“On 19 September 2025, at around 5:50 pm, a vehicle-based column of troops of the 33 Assam Rifles unit was moving on National Highway 2 during hours of darkness in heavy built up area. In general area, Nambol Sabal Leikai, the column was ambushed by unidentified terrorists on the Highway, in the denotified area of Manipur. In the ensuing action, two personnel of Assam Rifles were martyred, and five are injured who have since been evacuated to RIMS and currently stable. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility. Search operations are ongoing to eliminate the terrorists involved in the incident,” the statement read.

According to senior police officials, the ambush came “despite all the peace-making processes and efforts to bring normalcy” in the state. (ANI)

Also Read: Manipur Governor urges people to help build a model state

Also Watch: