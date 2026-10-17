NIA Files Chargesheet Against Five ULFA Rebels Over Assam IED Conspiracy

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today filed a chargesheet against five accused persons in connection with the recovery of an IED planted by ULFA (I) at Motilal Nehru Road, Panbazar, Guwahati, Assam, on August 15, 2024. The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court at Guwahati, Assam, against (1) Paresh Baruah, chairman and self-styled commander-in-chief of the proscribed terrorist organisation ULFA (I), (2) Kanak Ch Gogoi @ Aisheng Asom, (3) Jahnu Boruah, (4) Bhargab Gogoi and (5) Sumu Gogoi. They have been charged under various sections of the BNS, 2023; the UA (P) Act, 1967; and the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

The case pertains to a conspiracy of the accused persons to wage war against the Government of India by attempting to carry out multiple IED blasts across Assam, including at Motilal Nehru Road, Panbazar, Guwahati, which was likely to cause death or injury to individuals and loss of, damage to or destruction of property, with the intention to threaten the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of India and to strike terror in the people in India, a press release said.

Also Read: ABSU Warns of Renewed Bodoland Statehood Stir Over Bodo Inscription Row