NIA nabs 6 Ukrainians and US citizen arming anti-India groups

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six Ukrainians and one US citizen for allegedly supporting ethnic war groups in Myanmar by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them.

The accused have been identified as Matthew Aaron Van Dyke (US citizen), Hurba Petro (Ukrainian citizen), Slyviak Taras (Ukrainian citizen), Ivan Sukmanovskyi (Ukrainian citizen), Stefankiv Marian (Ukrainian citizen), Honcharuk Maksim (Ukrainian citizen), and Kaminskyi Viktor (Ukrainian citizen).

They have been arrested in a case lodged under Section 18 (Terror Conspiracy) and BNS.

Special NIA judge Prashant Sharma remanded all seven accused in 11 days of NIA custody on Monday. NIA had sought 15 days’ custody.

While seeking remand, the NIA alleged that the accused persons would demonstrate, during custody, that they were in direct contact with and had aided unknown terrorists carrying AK-47 rifles in their terrorist or illegal activities.

NIA has also alleged that the accused persons, linked with ethnic armed groups, are supporting certain proscribed Indian insurgent groups by supplying weapons, terrorist hardware and training them. “Said aspects definitely affect the national security and interests of India,” it said. While granting 11 days remand, the court said, “The FIR mentions illegal acts by the accused against the national security and interests of India.” In other words, Section 18 of UA(P)A broadly applies.”

Earlier, the NIA arrested three Ukrainians from Delhi, three from Lucknow and one US citizen from Kolkata. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma remanded seven to 11 days of NIA custody until March 27. A hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tyagi, along with Amit Rohila and others, appeared for the NIA.

It is alleged that they came to India on a visa and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups.

The NIA alleges that they received training in Myanmar and subsequently trained ethnic war groups. These groups are associated with insurgent groups in India, which have been involved in various conflicts and have received support from external sources. It is also alleged that they brought a huge consignment of drones from Europe via India.

On the other hand, Senior Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey and Advocate Ankur Saigal appeared for the accused persons. They opposed the custodial remand application moved by the NIA. (ANI)

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