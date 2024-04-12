NIA raids in Assam, Jharkhand; 1 arrested in case related to revival attempts by PLFI

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a person in a case relating to revival attempts by the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), following massive raids across Assam and Jharkhand in coordination with the respective state police forces.

Raids and searches were conducted on Wednesday by NIA teams, with the help of local police, at two locations in Jharkhand and two in Assam. The crackdown led to the arrest of one Binod Munda @ Sukkhwa in the Khunti district of Jharkhand. The accused is an armed cadre of PLFI, a splinter Naxal group, and is wanted in four PFLI cases in Jharkhand.

NIA teams also seized a host of incriminating materials, including PLFI-related documents, along with two Walkie-Talkies, five mobile phones, SIM cards, and Rs. 11,000 in cash during the searches.

Two accused were arrested earlier in the case, along with Rs. 3 lakh in cash, arms, and ammunition. The case was registered on October 11, 2023, under relevant sections of IPC and UA(P)A against Martin Kerkatta and other members of PLFI for trying to revive the outfit after the arrest of its supremo, Dinesh Gope, by the NIA.

As part of the revival activities, PLFI members and cadres were involved in generating funds through extortion from various coal traders, transporters, railway contractors, businessmen, etc. in the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, as per NIA investigations.

Also Read: PLFI terror funding: NIA makes 7th arrest in Jharkhand (sentinelassam.com)