Nine Arrested Over Baksa Violence; Police Condemn ‘Fake Zubeen Fans’ Behind Arson

Baksa: Police have arrested nine individuals in connection with recent violent incidents near Baksa, where vehicles belonging to journalists and police personnel were set ablaze. Authorities revealed that some of those detained have prior criminal records.

Condemning the violence, Baksa Superintendent of Police Ujjal Pratim Barua said, “Those who set fire to the journalists’ and police vehicles are fake Zubeen fans. Some claimed to be admirers of popular singer Zubeen Garg, but they are not true fans. Genuine Zubeen fans would never commit such acts.”

Barua further stated that the arrested individuals would soon be sent to jail, adding that a few others involved in the violence remain at large. “Some accused are still absconding, but how long they can hide remains to be seen,” he warned.

Police have launched a continued manhunt to trace the remaining suspects and maintain order in the region following the outbreak of unrest.