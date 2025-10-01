Nine Assam Workers Killed in Ennore Building Collapse; PM Modi, TN CM Announce Compensation

Guwahati: Nine migrant workers from Assam tragically lost their lives after an under-construction building collapsed at the Ennore Thermal Power Station in Minjur, Thiruvallur district, Chennai, on Tuesday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that four of the deceased were from Karbi Anglong district and five from Hojai district. Expressing deep grief over the incident, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a compensation of ₹2.1 crore for each bereaved family and directed immediate arrangements to return the mortal remains to Assam.

Relief and rescue operations at the site are being personally overseen by Tamil Nadu’s Power Minister and the TANGEDCO Chairman to ensure prompt assistance to affected families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended condolences and assured support to the victims’ families.