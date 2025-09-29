Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates 100-bed district hospital in Hamren

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated the West Karbi Anglong District Hospital at Hamren with 100-bed facility marking a major step in strengthening healthcare infrastructure in West Karbi Anglong.

Built at a cost of about Rs. 30 crore under the National Health Mission (MHM), the three-storey hospital stands on 62 bighas of land with a built-up area of 81,055 square feet. The hospital includes facilities like emergency care, general medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, radiology, ENT, dermatology, dentistry, ophthalmology, psychiatry, and physiotherapy. The hospital also houses operation theaters, laboratories, a pharmacy, ECG, X-ray, ICU, blood bank, general wards for men and women, six private wards, two conference halls, and residential quarters for doctors and healthcare staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that he had laid the foundation for the hospital as Health Minister, and now as Chief Minister, he felt proud to dedicate it to the people on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shasthi of Durga Puja. He announced that a GNM Nursing School would be set up in Hamren to provide nursing education for local girls. Classrooms have already been built within the hospital, and once the hostel is ready, the nursing institute will be made operational, the Chief Minister added.

Dr. Sarma moreover said that by December, the hospital will also have an operational CT scan machine. A dialysis unit has already been installed at the Dongkamukam Community Health Centre, as the government is ready to provide similar facilities at Hamren hospital if the public so demands. He further said that efforts are underway to start caesarean delivery facilities in the hospital, a press release said.

