Nitish Kumar Unanimously Elected Leader of JDU Legislature Party

Patna: Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the leader of the Janata Dal (United) legislature party during a meeting held at his residence on Wednesday. Following the announcement, JDU MP Sanjay Jha and Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh extended their best wishes to the veteran leader.
In parallel developments, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Samrat Choudhary as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Bihar, while Vijay Sinha was elected as the deputy leader. With these choices, Nitish Kumar is now all set to be formally elected as the leader of the NDA in Bihar ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for November 20.
Alliance leaders have termed tomorrow's gathering a ‘historic oath-taking function,’ saying it will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Chief Ministers. "It will be a significant oath-taking ceremony tomorrow as PM Modi and CMs of all states will be attending."
The NDA has recently swept the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections with a thumping victory of 202 out of 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan could get only 35 seats. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the magic figure of 200 seats, after it achieved 206 seats in the 2010 election.
Within the NDA, the BJP won 89 seats, JDU bagged 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) won five and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha clinched four seats.