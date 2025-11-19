Nitish Kumar Unanimously Elected Leader of JDU Legislature Party

In parallel developments, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced Samrat Choudhary as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Bihar, while Vijay Sinha was elected as the deputy leader. With these choices, Nitish Kumar is now all set to be formally elected as the leader of the NDA in Bihar ahead of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for November 20.

Alliance leaders have termed tomorrow's gathering a ‘historic oath-taking function,’ saying it will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Chief Ministers. "It will be a significant oath-taking ceremony tomorrow as PM Modi and CMs of all states will be attending."