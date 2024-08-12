NMMS Exam to be held on November 23, 2024

The National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme examination for class VIII students studying in government and provincialised schools for the academic session 2024–25 will be held on November 23, 2024, in district headquarters, subdivisions, and blocks. The eligibility of the exam sponsored by the Union Ministry of Education is that the annual income of the parents does not exceed Rs 3.50 lakh.

The student should provide his or her UDISE code for his or her school. Students of private schools, JNVs, and KVs may appear in the examination, but they will not be selected for the scholarship. The last date for applications is October 20, 2024. Contact: https://bidyarthi.co.in, Bidyarthi mobile app, WhastApp: 9435-77-67-67, or call 0361-355-8-170. The successful candidates will get Rs 12,000 annually from Classes IX to XII. The quota for Assam is 2411.

