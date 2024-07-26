Assam: Readmission needed for students failing in HSLC exam in 2024

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The students who failed the HSLC (High Schools Leaving Certificate) examination in 2024 and want to continue their studies will have to take readmission in class in Class X to appear in the HSLC exam in 2025.

According to a notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA),

(i) Candidates may take readmission in the same schools from where they appeared in the in the HSLC Examination 2024. If the parent school is not in a position to offer re-admission, students may take admission at any other school. However, the registration transfer for the same has to be applied online before August 30, 2024.

(ii) There is no change in the registration number if the candidate appears at the parent school. Candidates will have to appear in subsequent examinations with the same registration number.

(iii) Candidates are allowed to change the elective subject, if desired. The last date for applications for changes in elective subjects is September 25, 2024.

(iv) Schools where the candidates will take re-admission will make arrangements for the assessment of the practical portions of the candidates for the period of study, and they will have to send practical marks or internal assessment marks to SEBA accordingly.

(v) The repeating candidates will have to appear compulsorily in the half-yearly examination of class X, failing which they will not be allowed to appear in the next examination.

(vi) The head of the institution will supervise their attendance in class, monitor their progress in their studies, and also include them in the remedial classes according to their needs.

(vii) Heads of the schools will ensure that the re-admission process is completed by August 30, 2024.

