No Fuel Shortage in Assam, Says CM Himanta; Public Urged Not to Panic Buy

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday moved to calm public nerves over rising rumours of a fuel crisis, firmly stating that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the state.

He urged citizens to avoid panic buying and purchase only what they need, warning that unnecessary stockpiling could create artificial disruptions in an otherwise stable supply chain.

"We have enough petrol, diesel, and LPG. There is no need to fear any shortage in Assam," Sarma said, adding that the government would have communicated in advance had any crisis been on the horizon.

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