No Fuel Shortage in Assam, Says CM Himanta; Public Urged Not to Panic Buy

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday moved to calm public nerves over rising rumours of a fuel crisis, firmly stating that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the state.
He urged citizens to avoid panic buying and purchase only what they need, warning that unnecessary stockpiling could create artificial disruptions in an otherwise stable supply chain.
"We have enough petrol, diesel, and LPG. There is no need to fear any shortage in Assam," Sarma said, adding that the government would have communicated in advance had any crisis been on the horizon.
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Backing up the Chief Minister's assurance with hard numbers, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota revealed that Assam currently has a 73% surplus in fuel production over its own consumption.
The state's four refineries — located at Numaligarh, Noonmati, Digboi, and Bongaigaon — collectively produce significantly more fuel than Assam requires. The state consumes only about 27% of what these refineries produce, leaving a substantial buffer with no disruptions expected.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also confirmed that fuel supplies remain stable across the country. Sarma noted that at a recent national multiparty meeting, the Centre reiterated that there is no scarcity anywhere in India.
Official figures from Guwahati paint a clear picture of the city's current stock levels across the three major oil companies:
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL): approximately 45 lakh litres of petrol and 55 lakh litres of diesel.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL): 8 lakh litres of petrol and 18 lakh litres of diesel.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL): around 25 lakh litres of petrol and 1.03 crore litres of diesel.
At the district level, the office of District Commissioner of Kamrup Metropolitan, Swapneel Paul, issued a formal public notice reiterating that fuel stocks in the district are adequate.
"As per field reports, there is sufficient stock of both petrol and diesel in Kamrup Metropolitan district as of now. There is no shortage and no indication of the same," the notice stated.
Addressing a press conference, the District Commissioner offered a direct reassurance to Guwahati residents: "No need to worry, Guwahati has enough petrol and diesel."
Authorities also clarified a point of confusion that may have fuelled some of the rumours. The temporary closure of two to three petrol pumps in Guwahati is due to internal payment-related issues between the pump operators and oil companies — and has nothing to do with any supply shortage.
Officials cautioned that panic buying, despite the comfortable supply situation, could still trigger short-term and artificial queues at pumps. Residents have been urged to remain calm and buy only what they require.
"Common people should not spend or waste money on buying more. Consume only as much as required," the Chief Minister said.