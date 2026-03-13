No Fuel Shortage in India, Crude Supply Exceeds Hormuz Volumes, Says Minister Hardeep Puri

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday assured Parliament that India faces no fuel shortage and that the country's crude oil supply position is secure, urging the public to stop spreading rumours and avoid creating panic.
"India's crude supply position is secure, and the secured volume exceeds what Hormuz would have delivered. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outstanding diplomatic outreach and goodwill, India has secured crude volumes that exceed what the disrupted Strait of Hormuz could have delivered in the same period," Puri said.
Puri said India is actively diversifying its energy import sources beyond West Asia in response to rising geopolitical tensions in the region. The country currently imports crude oil from around 40 countries, ensuring supply stability despite the ongoing conflict affecting the Strait of Hormuz.
Domestic gas supplies — including compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) for household consumers — remain fully stable, the minister confirmed.
"There is no shortage for domestic consumers, and there is no reason to panic," Puri said, reiterating the government's commitment to ensuring uninterrupted and affordable energy supply for households across the country.
Separately, the Ministry of External Affairs said India is working extensively to extend assistance to Indian nationals in Iran while also addressing issues related to the safety of shipping and the country's energy security amid the continuing conflict in West Asia.