No Fuel Shortage in India, Crude Supply Exceeds Hormuz Volumes, Says Minister Hardeep Puri

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday assured Parliament that India faces no fuel shortage and that the country's crude oil supply position is secure, urging the public to stop spreading rumours and avoid creating panic.

"India's crude supply position is secure, and the secured volume exceeds what Hormuz would have delivered. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outstanding diplomatic outreach and goodwill, India has secured crude volumes that exceed what the disrupted Strait of Hormuz could have delivered in the same period," Puri said.

