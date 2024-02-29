‘No-hawking’, ‘no-begging’ tag for state tourist spots in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The state government is going to ban hawking and begging in and around tourist spots in the state. The government is also going to form committees to monitor adventurous sports in the state.

According to the Tourism Act in the making (a bill already passed by the State Assembly), ‘no person shall engage in the practice of begging and hawking articles for sales in and around tourist areas’.

The aim of this rule is to prevent beggars and hawkers from making tourists from outside the state feel ill at ease, as this makes tourists go with an image that does not hold good for the state.

Adventure sports like aero-sports, paragliding, paramotoring, hot-air ballooning, trekking, mountaineering, water sports, etc. are gaining ground in the state with the participation of private investors. Such sports are fraught with risks, often leading to incidents. To control all unpleasant incidents, the Act in the making has incorporated the provision of Adventure Safety Audit Committees for conducting the risk assessment of the adventurous sites and activities, inspection of the adventure-related service providers like camp-site owners, and adventure equipment dealers offering equipment on sale or on rent. Adventure sports operators and adventure service providers shall get clearance from the adventure safety audit committee before getting a certificate of registration and the renewal of certificates of registration. All adventure activities shall be allowed in the areas that shall be identified by the competent authorities only. Any adventure operation happening outside the designated areas shall be considered illegal. The Director of Tourism will head the committees.

The events directly organized by the Tourism Department in collaboration with any state or Union territory or tourism corporations can use the ‘Awesome Assam’ logo of the state Tourism Department. If other parties want to use this logo, they need to obtain prior permission from the State Tourism Department.

The aim of the Act is to revitalize and promote the tourism industry within the state. The tourism sector holds significant economic potential for Assam, contributing to job creation, revenue generation, and the overall development of the state. The Act will also address several critical aspects of tourist management infrastructure development and promotion.

According to official sources, the footfall of tourists in the state has increased manifold. The thrust is to prevent footfall from reaching its saturation point in the well-known national parks by taking visitors to newer areas of tourism potential that are galore in the state. The development of communication, infrastructure, and amenities in such areas is of prime importance.

