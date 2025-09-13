‘No Illegal Settlements from Beyond Borders’: Manipur Governor in Churachandpur

Churachandpur: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday urged residents of Churachandpur to remain vigilant against “illegal settlements by people from beyond the borders,” assuring that both the Centre and the state government are committed to firm measures to safeguard territorial integrity.

Speaking at a public meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhalla said Manipur would emerge stronger and more prosperous through peace and development.

“We cannot allow our land to be encroached by people from beyond the borders. Both the state and the Centre are committed to taking effective steps to address this challenge,” the Governor asserted.

Bhalla announced that a three-phase resettlement plan has been drawn up to rehabilitate those displaced by the ethnic violence since May 2023. Additional security personnel and Quick Response Teams (QRTs), he said, have been deployed to maintain stability and ensure safety in sensitive areas.

Calling Churachandpur “a land of rich cultural diversity and resilience,” Bhalla lauded the district’s tribal communities for their contribution to Manipur’s social, cultural, and economic fabric. He said ongoing projects in connectivity, education, healthcare, and infrastructure were bringing “hope and new opportunities” to the youth.

The Governor also underlined that development in border districts was central to Prime Minister Modi’s “Viksit Bharat” vision. “Churachandpur has always been the pride of the state. The government is committed to improving connectivity and essential infrastructure here,” he said.

Bhalla, who has been officiating as Manipur’s Governor since February this year, urged communities to embrace dialogue, understanding, and cooperation to restore lasting peace and stability.